Portland police identify driver, bicyclist in Friday collision

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland bicyclist remains in critical condition Monday afternoon following a crash with a car on Washington Avenue Friday.
David Campbell, 36, was riding the bicycle near East Kidder Street at about 6:15 p.m. Friday when it was involved in a crash with a car driven by Christopher Legassy, 50, of South Portland, Portland police said Monday afternoon.
The road was closed for several hours while the crash was reconstructed. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. Police said more information would be released once the investigation is complete.