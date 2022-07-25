Body of Portland man recovered from Presumpscot River

FALMOUTH, Maine — Rescue officials recovered an 18-year-old Portland man's body in the Presumpscott River on Sunday night.
The body was identified as Pedro Matala, according to a release Monday from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
The search for Matala, which involved Maine Forest Service aircraft, began around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after friends reported he had not resurfaced while swimming in the river in Falmouth.
Maine State Police/Marine Patrol Underwater Recovery Team members pulled Matala's body from the river around 9 p.m., according to Monday's release. His body was taken to a local funeral home.
