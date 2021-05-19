Portland and Lewiston-Auburn cancel LGBTQ pride month celebrations, but other cities still planning in-person festivities

Pride Portland organizers say they're brainstorming ways to show their pride at smaller events throughout the state.

BANGOR, Maine — Mark your calendars! Next month is pride month, a time dedicated to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pride events were forced to go virtual. This year, some cities across Maine plan to hold some events in-person.

Bar Harbor Pride is one of those organizations committed to making up for last year. Its pride festival is scheduled for June 11-13. The celebration will kick off with a drag show for all ages at the Fogtown Beer Garden. There will also be a dog-friendly morning walk through Acadia National Park and a festival in the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. A full list of Bar Harbor Pride events can be found here.

Bangor Pride is also hosting in-person events for June. This year’s Bangor Pride will be held June 26 at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor. The main event will be a stationary parade.

Bangor Pride is also partnering with EqualityMaine to offer Progress Pride Flags to people across the state who would like a flag for their home or business. You can request one here.

“We wanted to do something that really contributed to that big piece of 'am I going to be able to walk into a store and be respected?'” Bangor Pride chair Sarah Hass said.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in southern Maine, Pride Portland organizers have announced the cancelation of their in-person pride parade and festival in Portland for 2021. However, organizers say they're working on ways to celebrate and show their pride at smaller events throughout the state.