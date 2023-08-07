Portland debuts New England's first pantry on wheels

New England's first pantry on wheels gives access to everyone in the community, 24/7. It began operations this weekend and will move locations every few weeks.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland welcomed a groundbreaking initiative this weekend that could transform the way food pantries operate.

The Portland Free Pantry provides a unique mobile service to the community. As the first of its kind in New England, this pantry on wheels aims to address immediate needs by offering a variety of essential resources.

The Portland Free Pantry is currently located outside Urban Farm Fermentory on Anderson Street for the next week.

This mobile pantry operates on a rotation basis, spending a week to two weeks at various locations throughout the city. This mobility allows the pantry to reach diverse communities, ensuring support is accessible to a wider range of residents in need.

It features a well-rounded inventory, which includes an assortment of food items, self-care hygiene products, and baby supplies.

By offering such a comprehensive range of items, the pantry aims to address not only hunger but also the personal needs of individuals and families.

Whether someone requires a nutritious meal or essential toiletries, the free pantry strives to meet these requirements and foster a sense of well-being within the community.

"We really hope that it just brings people together and allows folks to give what they can and take what they need and that it respects the autonomy of people and also gives them anonymity," Kristin Lash, an organizer of the Portland Free Pantry, said Saturday.

If you would like to support the Portland Free Pantry by donating items, the pantry welcomes contributions from the community.