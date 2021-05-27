x
Portland Fire Department responding to all-hands fire on Peaks Island

According to the Portland Fire Department, Peaks Engine 12 reports two buildings are fully involved.
Credit: Portland Fire Department

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department is responding to an all-hands fire at 4 Highland Avenue on Peaks Island.

According to the Portland Fire Department, Peaks Engine 12 reports two buildings are fully involved.

In a tweet at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, the city of Portland said power has been cut for the whole island as crews work to get it under control.

Steve Train, a local fisherman, tweeted video of smoke billowing up from the island over the water.

