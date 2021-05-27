Portland Fire Department responding to all-hands fire on Peaks Island

According to the Portland Fire Department, Peaks Engine 12 reports two buildings are fully involved.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department is responding to an all-hands fire at 4 Highland Avenue on Peaks Island.

According to the Portland Fire Department, Peaks Engine 12 reports two buildings are fully involved.

In a tweet at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, the city of Portland said power has been cut for the whole island as crews work to get it under control.

Update on this fire response: power has been cut for the whole island as crews work to get it under control. Will provide additional updates as we get them. #portlandme https://t.co/oP7b9HcWR6 — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) May 27, 2021

Breaking News: All Hands Struck for 4 Highland Ave on Peaks Island. Peaks Engine 12 reports two buildings fully involved. pic.twitter.com/szjylwuy3w — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) May 27, 2021

Steve Train, a local fisherman, tweeted video of smoke billowing up from the island over the water.

There’s no water on this fire yet. Hopefully soon. pic.twitter.com/o6GiibdbOY — Steve Train (@fvhattierose) May 27, 2021