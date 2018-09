PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Portland Fire Department is celebrating its 250th anniversary Saturday in conjunction with the 55th Maine State Federation of Firefighters Convention.

According to the Portland Fire Department's website, a parade will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. The parade is said to begin on Spring St. in front of Cross Insurance Arena and will finish at the intersection of Congress St and Pearl St.

© NEWS CENTER Maine