PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The City of Portland swore-in ten firefighters Saturday morning during a graduation ceremony at East End Community School. The graduates endured an eight-week advanced fire training drill school, and starting next week will be able to assist staffing and operating fire apparatus and ambulances.

The class of 2018-25 was pinned with a badge from a loved one in front of Interim Fire Chief Keith Gautreau, city officials and other firefighters. The badge pinning ceremony is a long standing tradition in PFD's history.

"One hundred-fifty people sat for the test and now we are down to ten," said Chief Keith Gautreau at the podium during a speech to the probationary firefighters. "You are about to join another family. You are about to join a family that is 230 strong, and when I tell you the overwhelming support that this family could provide to you is incredible."

Portland Fire Department respond to roughly 16,000 calls for service, according to Chief Keith Gautreau. The department turned 250-years-old on March 29th, 2018.

