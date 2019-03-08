PORTLAND, Maine — The Expo Center in Portland is letting staff and volunteers know that some of the people there were infectious with chickenpox at the time of their stay.

On Friday, August 2, the city's Health and Human Services Department sent out a memorandum warning workers about potential exposure.

According to Portland's HHSD, staff and volunteers at the Expo who visited on July 26 or later should look out for symptoms of chickenpox or check their vaccination record.

Symptoms can include:

an itchy, blister-like rash that first appear on the chest, back, and face and then spreads over the entire body. After about a week, the blisters become scabs.

fever

feeling tired

loss of appetite

headache

People are encouraged to call their healthcare provider if they have any of these signs or symptoms.

Portland's HHS says the contagious disease, which is caused by a virus, can spread easily from people with chickenpox to other people who have never had the disease, or who are not vaccinated.

Chickenpox mainly spreads through close contact with infected individuals. Portland Public Health and the Maine CDC recommend good hand hygiene to help prevent the spread.

Portland's HHSD says the best way to prevent chickenpox is with a vaccine. Those who are unvaccinated or who have never had chickenpox are advised to get two doses of the vaccine.

For vaccine questions, contact the Maine CDC Immunization Program at 800-867-4775 or through immunizeme@maine.gov.