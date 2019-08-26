PORTLAND, Maine — In one of Maine's most populated areas, affordable housing is hard to find. A $4.5 million allotment of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is aimed at supporting low-income families.

Cumberland County will receive $1,523,331 through the Community Development Block grant program through HUD, according to Sen. Susan Collins' Office.

Since 1974, CDBG provides communities with wide-ranging resources to help communities across the country development.

Sen. Collins also announced the city of Portland will receive $1,893,566 through the CDBG program, $160,873 through the Emergency Solutions Grants program, and $1,020,693 through the HOME program.

The HOME program works with low-income Americans to expand homeownership and affordable housing opportunities. ESG funding will provide assistance to the homeless.