PORTLAND, Maine — City councilors in Portland voted to extend the stay at home order for 28 more days on Monday night.

City Manager Jon Jennings was only allowed to issue a five-day stay at home order when it was issued on March 24, according to the city's charter. City Council has now extended it through April 27. Seven votes were required for passage, according to the agenda.

Under LD 2167, the emergency act signed by Governor Janet Mills on March 18, the City of Portland conducted its first remote city council meeting following a change in Maine's Freedom of Access law during the state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The order to suspend evictions, an amended version of the prohibition of short-term rentals and an amended version of the city's essential business passed unanimously. The council provided a list of essential business, which can be found here, but it councilors alluded to debating the list at a future meeting.

An amendment to allow exercise and Sundays on the Boulevard to expand, failed with a 6-3 vote.

City Manager Jennings addressed the council during a workshop on city employees who tested positive for COVID-19. Jennings says two police officers, one firefighter, and two general assistance staffers tested positive. Portland's first responders and other employees from the Barron Center are having a difficult time securing personal protective equipment.

This story will be updated with more details from the meeting.

