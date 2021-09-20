Portland City Councilors split on mask mandate decision

Portland City Council voted 4-4 on implementing an indoor mask mandate. The measure failed Monday, but is expected to be discussed again

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland will not have a new mask mandate, for now. The Portland City Council voted 4-4 at its meeting Monday on the measure. That means for the time being it did not receive the votes needed to enact the proposed mandate, but did not receive enough against it to kill the measure.

Monday's council vote comes after weeks of discussion, and a postponed vote at a special meeting last week. Councilors voting against the mandate argued the negative impacts it could have on businesses in the city, and lack of a larger, potentially statewide mandate wouldn't have the impact on preventing COVID-19 cases that councilors hope.

"I think it's only effective if it happens as a regional effort, preferably a state effort. And one of the reasons for that is it does place our businesses at a disadvantage," said Councilor Belinda Ray.

— Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 21, 2021





Mayor Kate Snyder, and councilors Nick Mavodones, Belinda Ray, and Mark Dion voted against the mandate.

Councilors Pious Ali, April Fournier, Tae Chong, and Andrew Zarro supported enacting the mandate.

The 4-4 vote comes after Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau resigned from the council to accept a position in Washington in the President Biden administration with the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to city staff, following the tie vote, the measure to enact the mask mandate will not be eliminated. Councilors are expecting to face the measure again at its meeting in two weeks. It will remain an agenda item until the measure is amended to pass, or is indefinitely postponed.

An effort to postpone the mandate indefinitely also failed tonight as councilors were once again split 4-4.

"Cities like Portland have to take the lead. And by doing so, there's going to be people that are going to win and lose. But at the end of the day, if we can save fewer people from going to the hospitals, and have fewer kids being quarantined and having more pressure on childcare, that's a good thing," said Councilor Tae Chong.

Following the decision tonight, Councilor Andrew Zarro, who originally initiated the mask mandate suggested the council possibly dropping its emergency measure allowing for remote participation in meeting, calling it "inconsistent."

Several councilors that voted against the mask mandate including Mayor Snyder and Councilor Ray expressed that their votes were not placing 'businesses over people.' They stated during the meeting they still had a number of issues with the mandate, pushing them to vote no.

Snyder and Ray said they would support a mandate coming from a state or regional level.