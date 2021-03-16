Portland City Council unanimously approves downtown high rise

The new zoning change would allow for the high rise to become the tallest building in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday night to approve a zoning change for a new 18-story high rise that would become the state's tallest building.

The project would be built at Temple and Federal Streets, behind the post office. It would be 15 feet taller than the state's current tallest building, Franklin Towers, which is also in Portland, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The building's developer, Redfern Properties, says it would include retail space and 263 apartments. 27 of those would be required to remain affordable to middle-income families.