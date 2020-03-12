x
Portion of Route 4 in Turner closed as crews respond to crash

TURNER, Maine — Route 4 between Fern Road and County Road in the Turner/Auburn area remains closed Thursday afternoon following a morning crash.

An Androscoggin County dispatcher says as of 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were still at the scene of the crash and the road remains closed. 

Police have yet not released details of the crash, but based on photos supplied to NEWS CENTER Maine by a witness, the crash appeared to involve a Walmart tractor-trailer.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

