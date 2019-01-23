BANGOR, Maine — Peter Kelleher lost his son, Travis, in September 2016. Travis was 33-years-old and suffering from the opioid epidemic in Bangor.

When Travis died, Peter wanted to help others in a similar situation. He started bringing warm soup and sandwiches to the homeless near his home in Brockton, Mass.

The warm food turned into warm clothes and eventually, he started a nonprofit.

Now, Peter's goal is to put portable shower units in every New England city. The unit in Brockton is being installed in February and the next city will be Bangor.

Other Maine cities Peter's looking to bring these showers to are Portland, Augusta and his home town of Millinocket.

This story will updated.