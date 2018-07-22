NEWS CENTER Maine's political analysts were stunned by President Trump's decision in Helsinki to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies that have concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign.



Former Speaker of the House John Richardson, a Democrat, says Trump's remarks were stunning. "He could not bring himself to effectively challenge president of Russia in front of a national world stage. He had a chance to do that. He was able to do this with our NATO allies but he couldn't bring himself to do it with Vladimir Putin."



Republican Phil Harriman, a former state senator, says the president sent the world "a very poor message. It's an embarrassment to our country."

But he adds because we don't yet know what was said by the two leaders behind closed doors, we don't know whether Trump can live up to his "Art of the Deal" reputation.



Following the Trump - Putin meeting, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Eric Brakey, posted a broadside against his opponent Sen. Angus King. In a tweet this week, Brakey said "It seems that the only thing that will make Angus King and Chuck Schumer happy is if a nuke is dropped on the US, because that will mean that President Trump has failed."



Both analysts said that was inappropriate, and just bad politics.

Harriman calls it "inexcusable," saying "whether you agree with Angus King or you don't, that's not the kind of imagery or rhetoric that you want to label anyone with who is an American."



Richardson adds "I can't imagine who this ad was trying to reach. This demonstrates Eric Brakey's inexperience. And that is something that is going to be turned against him."



Sen. Susan Collins told NEWS CENTER on Thursday that the millions of dollars in special interest money targeting her to vote one way or another on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme court will not influence her decision.



Richardson thinks these kinds of campaigns are not effective. "What I do think works," Richardson says, "is an organizing effort on the part of women, on the part of Democrats and independents, even some Republicans, to tell Susan Collins exactly what they want. I think she's in a tough spot."



Harriman recalls having to make tough decisions in the legislature. "You knew you were either going to get hit by a bus, or hit by a train. That almost becomes empowering to say 'spend all the money you want trying to influence me, I'm going to look at the facts and make the decision knowing that not everyone is going to be happy.'"



Political Brew airs on NEWS CENTER's Morning Report on Sundays.



© NEWS CENTER Maine