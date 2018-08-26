(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Gov. Paul LePage (R-Maine) has unveiled child welfare reform bills that the legislature will take up this week. The proposals would make it a crime for mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse not to do so, would de-emphasize family reunification as a top priority, and provide for hiring more caseworkers and improving pay.

Former state senator Phil Harriman says this is a step in the right direction, but won't solve all of the problems we've been hearing about. He says "That parental reunification is going to become a secondary goal tells me that there is ample proof that it is the parental involvement in many of these heinous crimes that is the cause."

Former Speaker of the House John Richardson says it is tough to tackle such a sweeping problem during a special session of the legislature. But he says "It's worth trying. And if it doesn't happen, Gov. LePage has laid the groundwork for the next session in January."

The Maine Supreme Court has rejected Gov. LePage's request to delay voter approved Medicaid expansion, and must file a plan with the federal government to expand eligibility for coverage.

Richardson says this is going to help LePage drag his feet on expansion until he leave office. Says Richardson "This decision by the Supreme Court to move it back to Superior Court I think gives him enough time to exit without having to make this happen on his watch."

Harriman sees it differently. "From a legal standpoint he has to submit a plan. I'm sure he's going to submit a plan. But it's not going to be one that's very popular with Democrats."

He adds "This will probably run out the clock in January and the next governor will deal with this."

Richardson and Harriman also talk about Sen. Susan Collins' meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a new campaign ad that raises the issue of Democratic nominee for governor Janet Mills' record on education, and growing opposition to a proposal in Portland to let non-citizens vote in municipal elections.

