PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The four candidates for governor met for their first televised debate last week on NEWS CENTER Maine.

As with their previous encounters, there were few fireworks, with candidates doing their best to focus on policy.

Former Republican state senator Phil Harriman says over the years, we've come to know Democratic nominee Janet Mills as a scrappy fighter. But in this forum as in other debates, she has shown a softer style. Harriman says "I wonder if the political scientists behind the scenes say 'look, you don't want to look like any of these national figures we have seen up-and-down the spectrum. Be soft.'"

Democrat John Richardson, a former Speaker of the Maine House, says "I think that Janet looked good being gubernatorial, and that was the message she was trying to get across at the debate. 'I can play this role because I know what I'm doing and I have the experience behind it.'"

But Richardson adds that Republican Shawn Moody also seemed well versed on the issues.

"He came across with some good answers. He's come a long way since he first started as a candidate."

This past week we learned that Mary Mayhew, the former commission of Maine's Department of Health and Human Services, has been chosen by the Trump administration to oversee the nation's Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance programs.

Mayhew opposed Medicaid expansion here, and critics say she has been more interested in cutting costs than providing insurance to Mainers in need.

John Richardson says he's not surprised by President Trump's choice. "I think he picks people where if he doesn't like a program he picks people who have tried to dismantle it, and I think Mary has done some of that here in Maine."

But Phil Harriman sees it differently, saying "If I'm the President of the United States, then I'm picking people who have to uphold the federal law and understand the programs.

Mary Mayhew, whether you agree with her priorities or not, is well qualified for the job."

And Harriman adds that Maine could benefit from Mayhew's new position. "Let's be honest, she has an affection for the state of Maine. If the new governor, whoever it is, brings forward an idea that they want to implement on Medicaid, I think she's going to be very empathetic.”

Harriman and Richardson also discuss the political opposition to Central Maine Power's proposal to run new transmission lines through scenic parts of western Maine, some new poll numbers in Maine's U.S. Senate race, and Gov. LePage's decision to put together a budget proposal for the next governor.

Political Brew airs Sundays on the Morning Report.

