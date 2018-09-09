PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Since he took office almost eight years ago, Gov. Paul LePage (R-Maine) has opposed numerous attempts to expand Medicaid.

Now that the courts have ordered him to submit a plan to the federal government, he is asking federal officials to reject it because there is no sustainable source of funding for the state share. LePage recently vetoed a funding measure passed by lawmakers.

Former state senator Phil Harriman says LePage is being consistent on this, but former Speaker of the House John Richardson says LePage is being disingenuous when he tells NEWS CENTER Maine that he is not opposed to expansion, only to doing so without funding. Richardson says "He's the governor, he has the ability to put together a funding mechanism but he refuses to do it. This is just his way of saying, 'no way, no how, I'm not going to do this before I leave office.'"

Richardson and Harriman weigh in on a new poll on the race for governor conducted for AARP of more than 800 Maine voters over age 50. The results show a dead heat between Democrat Janet Mills at 39% and Republican Shawn Moody at 38%. 15% are undecided.

Harriman thinks those numbers are promising for Moody. "AARP members tend to be a bit more supportive of government programs, so for him to be that close within a poll sponsored by AARP I think bodes well for Shawn."

Richardson feels it shouldn't be so tight a race. He says "I would like to have seen Janet a little bit further ahead with the senior citizens."

In Washington, the Senate is preparing to vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is under pressure from pro-choice activists to vote against confirmation. An online fundraiser has collected more than $500,000 which organizers say will be spent on a Collins re-election opponent in 2020 if she votes to confirm Kavanaugh.

Richardson says the political stakes are high for Collins. "I think it's a very strong signal to her that she might be out of touch effectively with what the majority of people are thinking about on choice."

But Harriman says Collins needs to demonstrate a "profile in courage to make the right decision. She has supported the nominees of every president since she has been in office."

Political Brew airs Sunday on NEWS CENTER Maine's Morning Report.

