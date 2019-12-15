PORTLAND, Maine — On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

NEWS CENTER Maine Republican political analyst Phil Harriman is surprised that the committee didn't delve into more charges enumerated in the Mueller Report. Harriman says "To only have two tells me maybe there wasn't as much detailed, provable fact in the report as they had hoped."

John Richardson thinks Democrats on the committee were trying to keep things simple and focused. "There is a lot that could have been added to these articles of impeachment," says Richardson, "But I think making it very simple about a telephone call asking for a personal favor against your political opponent, and withholding military aid, that's something that most Americans can understand and get behind because that is a violation of the Constitution."

Richardson adds that he believes Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) will ultimately vote to impeach the president, despite the fact that Trump won the second district vote by about ten percent in 2016. He says "I think the evidence is compelling, I think it's serious, I think he sees it that way."

Harriman acknowledges that Golden is in a difficult position. "His caucus is going to put pressure on him to support impeachment," says Harriman, but he believes Golden's constituents will feel differently.

Last week, Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) unveiled a new ten year economic development plan for Maine, focusing on adding 75,000 people to the workforce, and boosting wages and productivity by 10%.

Richardson, who once served as Commissioner of Economic Development for Maine, says "I think we are laying out a vision...What has to happen now is the governor has to go out and sell this plan to the people."

Harriman believes people are already on board with the goals outlined in the proposal, but the devil is in the details. He says "We're going to have to talk about tax policy, we're going to have to talk about infrastructure policy, this is a big undertaking."

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) is a co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill designed to prevent future federal government shutdowns. It would set up an automatic Continuing Resolution to keep government functioning until an agreement can be enacted. It also includes incentives for lawmakers to keep working on a solution during lapsed appropriations.

John Richardson thinks this measure is a good idea. "I think that this would take away the brinksmanship, the 11th hour kind of politics that are played, and allow government workers to go to work."

And Phil Harriman applauds King for backing the proposal. "It says the White House and the Congress can't do their travel, they can't use their campaign funds... it's going to force them to focus on why you've got a government shutdown."

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.

RELATED: Political Brew: Impeachment, women in politics, Collins' seniority & a new face in CD-2

RELATED: Governor Janet Mills nominates 3 women to judicial posts