PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Independent candidate for governor Alan Caron promised last Spring that he would withdraw from the race by mid October if he saw no path to victory.

He now says he will make that call after a debate on Sunday night.

What's the political calculus if Caron quits the race with a week or less before election day?

Former state senator Phil Harriman says the other independent, Terry Hayes, could get a boost.

"If someone is not interested in either party, and looking for an independent, Terry Hayes has presented herself exceptionally well in this campaign and that probably benefits her."

But former Speaker of the House John Richardson says Caron's decision isn't likely to matter much. Says Richardson, "He wasn't a viable candidate on October 1, nor October 15, He should get out if he wants to keep his word. I think though, because he is trailing at around one percent, I think statistically it's insignificant what he does, whether (Caron) gets out or not."

In the race for Congress in Maine's second district, polls have shown a tight race between the incumbent, Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine), and his Democratic challenger Jared Golden. If neither man has over 50% of the vote in the first round of counting, ranked choice balloting will kick in. In that scenario, with two independents in the race, it's possible that someone who has a plurality in the first round of counting could end up losing the election. Poliquin has not ruled out a court challenge if that were to happen to him.

Harriman says " I can see Bruce Poliquin, who has had his heart and soul in this job since he got elected... I could see him going to the court system to say 'there's reason to believe this is unconstitutional and I need you to decide.'"

Adds Richardson, "I'm not even sure it's going to be solved in the courts. In the end, ultimately, Congress has the ability and responsibility to determine who is seated."

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Poliquin's candidacy. Richardson says that could prove helpful for Poliquin. "I think Trump supporters are already in his corner. The question is whether they come out to vote. And I think that this is what Trump was hoping to do, his strategy around the country is to get out into those battleground state and get people energized to come vote, and I think that's exactly what he's doing in Bruce Poliquin's case."

And Harriman says "The fact that the president is willing to put whatever prestige he has in the second district behind Bruce Poliquin tells me how important it is to Republicans to hold Bruce's seat to maintain their numbers in the House."

Our NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts also discuss the latest legal and political battle between Gov. Paul LePage and Attorney General and candidate for governor Janet Mills, and the complaint filed by independent candidate for Congress in CD-1 Marty Grohman against Republican Mark Holbrook over his professional credentials.

