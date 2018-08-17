Did the state Ethics Commission have the right to release Clean Elections money that had been tied up by a budget snafu? And Sen. Angus King gets a re-election boost from two of his predecessors.

Hundreds of legislative candidates have been waiting for the release of Clean Elections Fund money for their campaigns.

The state Ethics Commission voted this past week to release the money it has on hand despite the fact that the legislature has not resolved a budget discrepancy that tied up the funds.

Former state senator Phil Harriman says "How a commission gets to decide that it's legal to release these funds is beyond me. I suspect either the governor or the Legislature or both will step in and say, 'wait a minute you don't have the authority to release those dollars. That's our job.'"

John Richardson a former Speaker of the House points out that the governor and the legislature have not been able to find common ground on this. "I think what the commission did is to use the judge's recent ruling on the other $1.5 million as justification."

A new report from the Maine Heritage Policy Center, a conservative think tank, finds that most money for citizen initiatives over the last decade has come from out of state interests.

On the left of the political spectrum, the Maine People's Alliance has been arguing that opposition to this fall's home health care referendum is funded by big corporate interests.

Richardson says "The truth is there is too much money. They're locked into a nuclear war of spending, it's just unfortunate, But nothing can be done about it."

Harriman says there's a reason Maine is targeted for many of these initiatives. "Maine is a very easy place to buy media and influence from a political point of view. Political scientists see this as a laboratory to see if they can get policies like this across the country."

Two of Maine's most respected politicians from opposing parties have come together to endorse Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) for re-election. Former Senator George Mitchell, a Democrat, and former Senator and Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen, a Republican are backing King.

Richardson says endorsements generally don't matter much. Be he says "It's telling me that King is way ahead, and that the two opponents, both Democrat and Republican, just don't have the traction necessary to make a serious effort of it."

Harriman agrees this is an endorsement that people may take note of. "If you look through the history of Maine, I don't think there's a better combination in recent memory then Bill Cohen and George Mitchell, who worked together and demonstrated the collegiality that we all yearn for in the Senate today. I think they look at Angus King as symbolic of that time."

Harriman and Richardson also discuss the dueling political ads being launched in Maine's second Congressional district race, and President Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan.

Political Brew airs Sundays on the Morning Report.

