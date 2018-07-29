PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson say Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R- CD2) made a good call when he announced his opposition to a move by some House Republicans to try to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

And they point out that Rep. Poliquin often avoids taking a public stand on this sort of issue.

Harriman says "It's tough to get Bruce Poliquin on the record, and he was very willing to do that."

Richardson believes the upcoming election is one reason for Poliquin's decision. He says "I think that the polls are showing a neck and neck race between Poliquin and Jared Golden.

When he was ahead and not challenged, we weren't hearing from him. Now he's forced to get out and tell us what he's thinking."

In the race for governor, the latest campaign finance reports show Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Shawn Moody both having raised more than a million dollars, and independent Terry Hayes, who is running with Clean Elections public funding has just under $900,000.

Harriman points out that Moody has about $100,000 more than Mills in cash on hand. But he says the takeaway from these reports is that each of these candidates has enough money to get their message out. Says Harriman, "There's no one who is going to be able to say, I just couldn't get on the air."

Our analysts also talked about President Trump's trade negotiations with the European Union, and the $12 billion earmarked to help farmers who have been hurt by tariffs. It appears Maine lobstermen, who have felt the pinch from lobster and steel tariffs, will not be eligible for any of that bailout.

Richardson says "I hope the Maine delegation can stand up and make a difference. If you look at this, it is $12 billion in a payoff to those states who supported Donald Trump and who are upset with his trade practices."

Richardson and Harriman also talk about efforts in the U.S. Senate, supported by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), to impose new sanctions on any country that interferes with future U.S. elections. And they discuss the call by Gov. Paul LePage for a special session of the legislature to improve child welfare, and whether that can be handled in a way that is not political.

Political Brew airs Sundays on NEWS CENTER Maine's Morning Report.

© NEWS CENTER Maine