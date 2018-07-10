PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week, Don Carrigan and Katie Bavoso each sit in for Pat Callaghan on Political Brew. Contributing analysts include Democrat John Richardson, Republican Phil Harriman, and conservative host of WLOB Radio, Ray Richardson.

The biggest story in Maine and America this week is the Senate confirmation of Brett Kavagnaugh as the newest Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Maine's Senator Susan Collins was a key vote in the confirmation process, and she did vote "yes" on Kavanaugh, which drew strong emotions from both sides of the aisle. While John Richardson says this act has shown Collins's true colors to the democrats who supported her, Ray Richardson and Harriman believe her supporter base will be strong because it reaffirmed to Republicans which side of the aisle she stands on.

While the analysts believe the nation has shown incredible division in the last two years, coming to head in the past week during the confirmation process, all agree that divisiveness has always been there. They also agree it will calm down once the November elections pass.

