PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Maine finished the last fiscal year with a budget surplus of $175.8 million. And the state's Budget Stabilization or Rainy Day Fund now totals just under $280 million, the largest balance ever according to the governor's office.

Former Speaker of the House John Richardson gives credit to Gov. Paul LePage, but says both chambers of the legislature share that credit.

"I think actually the House and Senate deserve greater credit" says Richardson. "The governor often didn't sign the appropriations bills. But there are some unmet needs and those have to be considered."

Former state senator Phil Harriman says he understands the instinct of some lawmakers to spend the money on unfunded projects, but he adds "The governor says 'let's keep this for a real rainy day.'"

Gov. LePage lashed out at the state employees union after DHHS workers told the Maine Sunday Telegram about chronic problems for child protective caseworkers.

Harriman says "I think he has the responsibility to say, 'where the heck have you been, if you had all of these concerns and ideas, where were you?'"

But Richardson disagrees. "It's very clear that the workers did attempt to bring their concerns forward. They were ignored."

This past week, a Superior Court judge ordered Gov. LePage to release $1.4 million in clean elections money. But with the November election less than 100 days away, there are questions about whether candidates will get this money in time to make the best use of it.

Says Harriman "I think the governor is using the power of his office according to the constitution to withhold that money for reasons that he can point to as justified. It doesn't make logical sense or political sense."

Richardson says blocking this money-- as well as the $4.8 million tied up in the legislature because of a budget error, might hurt Republican chances to keep control of the Senate.

He says "In the Senate there are some key races were Republicans are actually dependent on clean election money in order to run those races."

Our analysts also discuss President Trump's threats to allow a government shutdown if Congress does not give him the money he wants for border security, Trump's suggestion that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the Mueller probe, and the apparent disconnect between President Trump and his intelligence team over the threat Russia poses for interfering in our elections.

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.

