PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- President Trump’s plan to create a new Space Force drew the attention of political analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson in this week’s Political Brew. The Space Force proposal was unveiled several days ago in a speech by Vice President Pence, who said it would become the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Harriman and Richardson both said there are legitimate interests to be defended in Space, including protecting America’s network of satellites.

Both analysts said they were somewhat surprised at the results of the first poll of Maine’s race for Governor. That poll, by Suffolk University, showed an even race between Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Shawn Moody, both polling at about 39%, with independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron both in low single numbers, and nearly 16% undecided. Harriman and Richardson said they are not surprised the race is close, but both said they believe Moody’s support is likely stronger than the poll indicated.

Other issues raised in this week’s discussion included the retirement of Maine DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton, Governor Paul LePage’s decision to comply with a court order to release $1.4 million for Maine’s Clean Elections candidates, and the Legislature’s continued inability to reach agreement on fixing an error in the budget that is preventing release of more than $2 million in additional funding to clean election candidates.

