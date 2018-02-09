"I give them a grade of complete, but their homework was very late."

That's how former state senator Phil Harriman judges the work of the legislature. Just days before Labor Day, lawmakers were working in special session to pass bills addressing weaknesses in child protective services, as well as a tax conformity bill to align Maine's income tax code more closely with the federal government.

Former Speaker of the House John Richardson agrees that business should have been wrapped up by the statutory adjournment date in April. He says there were some problematic issues, but some of the blame lies with party leaders failing to establish better relationships and lines of communications.

Richardson is hopeful the next session may work out better. "I'm hearing that there has been some reaching across the aisle and even some reflection by certain leaders, acknowledging that there were things they could've done differently."

Last week the legislature's Government Oversight committee sent an unprecedented letter to Gov. Paul LePage (R-Maine) asking him to apologize for calling Sen. Tom Saviello "repugnant" and storming out of the hearing when he was ruled out of order.

Harriman says "The governor does owe the institution of the legislative branch and Sen. Saviello in particular an apology. That is not the way a governor should behave."

Richardson says an apology may not be forthcoming, but he agrees LePage should respect the office.

Our analysts also weigh in on Gov. LePage's decision to add his support to a brief before the U.S. Supreme Court that says businesses should be allowed to legally fire workers over sexual preference or gender identity-- something that is illegal under Maine state law.

The governor says his point is that judges should not be redefining federal civil rights law.

Richardson says LePage's stance sends a bad message to the rest of the country. "It's anti-business, it runs against the grain which Governor LePage often stands for, which is business and how it affects our economy."

But Harriman doesn't believe the move will hurt Maine's business climate. And he says it's a savvy move by Gov. LePage.

"This is another example of the governor who says 'I'm not a politician' being the most strategic politician I've seen in a long time. What he weighed in on was a federal case. Maine law is settled, he didn't try to overturn Maine law about gender identity or orientation. But he is raising the conversation, which is to say is it the bench that should be deciding this issue? Or is that the legislative branch?"

Harriman and Richardson also discuss the latest dispute between Gov. LePage and Attorney General Janet Mills, whether Maine citizens have the right to know health details about the chief executive, and President Trump's decision to cancel scheduled 2019 pay raises for most civilian federal employees.

