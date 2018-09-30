PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Many observers feel the hearing over alleged sexual misconduct by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrated the worst of Washington, DC. Former Speaker of the House John Richardson and former state senator Phil Harriman agree.

Harriman says "if you look at these two outstanding human beings who got put in front of the public in a hearing in the U.S. Senate, how can you not fault of the Senate for the way these two people were treated?"

Adds Richardson, "Senate Republicans who control the judiciary committee have really fumbled the ball."

They also take a look at the latest campaign fundraising reports. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills took in almost $800,000, about twice what Republican Shawn Moody raised during the reporting period. And overall, Democrats are outraising Republicans in Maine almost 2-1 this election season.

Phil Harriman says that's reason for concern for Republicans. "You can't win if you've just got your name on the ballot and it says 'R' after your name, you've got to have some money to get your message out."

John Richardson thinks President Trump has helped boost fundraising by Democrats.

"I think if the Republicans lose badly in this midterm election they can thank Donald Trump for it. I also think to some extent Susan Collins has had an impact in generating more money for the Democrats because of her vote on the tax breaks to billionaires, and her reluctance to come out and oppose Kavanaugh."

Richardson and Harriman also discuss the Secretary of State's projection that Maine could see a record setting turnout in this election, whether ranked choice voting will decide the race in Maine's second congressional district, and President Trump's appearance at the United Nations.

Political Brew airs Sundays on NEWS CENTER's Morning Report.

