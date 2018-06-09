OAKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine's Representative Bruce Poliquin is weighing in on a story being talked about across the nation; the recent hiring by Nike of famed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick became famous to more than just football fans when he began kneeling during the NFL's pre-game playing of the National Anthem to peacefully protest the injustices against black Americans in the U.S. Critics of his protest say Kaepernick's stance is disrespectful to the U.S. flag and members of the military who have fought to defend it.

The 2nd District Rep. took to social media on Thursday to suggest Mainers should stop buying Nike brands and buy New Balance shoes that are made in the Pine Tree State instead.

Poliquin said "there are hundreds of fellow Mainers who make these shoes that no doubt agree" with his suggestion to buy from New Balance instead of Nike, but he does not cite individuals specifically.

© NEWS CENTER Maine