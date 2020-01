SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police are warning the public that a large group of regional K9 Police Dog teams will gather on Monday in Scarborough for training exercises. So please don't be alarmed.

According to the department's Facebook page, the K9 teams will be training and working in the area of Eight Corners, Payne Road, and Mussey Road in Scarborough.

RELATED: K9 helps Maine veteran cope with panic attacks

RELATED: Maine State Police dog gets protective gear thanks to generous donation

RELATED: Dogs provide healing to veterans living with PTSD