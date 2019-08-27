THOMASTON, Maine — Police say a New York woman tipped off police that a man might be targeting a Walmart in Maine, prompting the temporary evacuation of the store in Thomaston last week.

Police say they seized an assault rifle from the Rockport home where 25-year-old Jeremy Hugh Rogers was staying. Elizabeth Hart of the Thomaston Police Department told the Bangor Daily News that Rogers "was prepared for something."

Rogers, of Norwalk, Connecticut, is charged with terrorizing, terrorizing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Rogers was detained on $50,000 bail at the Knox County Jail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer and a phone number for him could not be found.

The charges against Rogers come weeks after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.