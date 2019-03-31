YORK, Maine — Maine State Police arrested and charged a Cornville man after seizing 119 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Maine State Police said Troop G Troopers pulled over 35-year-old Chad Stevens of Cornville around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 on the Maine Turnpike in York.

"Criminal indicators were observed during the traffic stop and K9 Pinny was called to the scene to conduct a vehicle sniff," Maine State Police wrote in a Facebook post. "K9 Pinny indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle."

Police found a small amount of crack cocaine, crack cocaine paraphernalia, and 119 grams of fentanyl.

Police charged Stevens with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.