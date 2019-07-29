AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are still investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

No one has been charged.

Police said Jean Fournier, 41, was killed in the shooting Saturday night.

Shocked witnesses said Fournier and another man were reportedly arguing before shots rang out.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the incident may have been sparked by a 'road rage incident.'

Police said they have questioned the man and witnesses at the scene and are now awaiting the results of an autopsy that was scheduled for Sunday.

More than 100 people attended a vigil at the scene of Fournier's death Sunday night.

“Jean was a big huge teddy bear, wouldn’t do anything to anybody. Just an awesome guy. He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Holly Footman said.

Footman and other friends and family of Fournier are now calling for 'more love, less violence.'

“Regardless of the situation, the kid didn’t have to pull out a gun. He didn’t have to shoot him in the back for nothing. He’s a coward. I hope he gets what he deserves. I hope he rots in jail,” said Footman.