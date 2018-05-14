WALES (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A domestic violence investigation in Wales escalated into a fatal shooting by Maine State Police.

Police went to the home on Route 132 on Sunday night to investigate a report of a gun being fired toward a woman. Maine Sept. of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the shot missed and she was not hurt.

To deal with the alleged gunman, Maine State Police deployed negotiators and a tactical team. After several hours, their efforts to communicate turned into an armed confrontation, ending around 3:30 a.m. with police shooting the man they had been trying to reach. No police officers were hurt.

Police blocked traffic on Route 132 from Bull Run Road to Center Road for most of the night to keep drivers away from the standoff. The closure continued into the morning with detours allowing traffic to circumvent the area.

