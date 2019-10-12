MAINE, USA — Maine State Police has seized a sixth tractor-trailer from a trucking company accused of amassing $75,000 in unpaid tolls.

Commodity Haulers Express, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, is facing felony theft-of-service charges over the unpaid Maine Turnpike tolls over the past three years.

State police initially seized five tractor-trailers from the company on Friday. The sixth truck was seized later that day.

The trucking company hauls water for Maine’s Poland Spring, which was not aware of the unpaid tolls, officials said.

A message left at Commodity Haulers Express was not immediately returned.

