SUMNER, Maine — Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have information regarding a woman who was found lying in a ditch in Sumner Tuesday night.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said dispatchers received a 911 call from a motorist reporting a woman found lying in a ditch off Main Street around 9:20 p.m.

When deputies and emergency responders arrived a short time later, Urquhart said, they found 47-year-old Holly Perron, of Sumner, injured and unresponsive. The bicycle she was riding was located next to her.

Urquhart said Perron was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed anything in that area is encouraged to call the Oxford County Communications Center at (207) 743-9554.