CARIBOU (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Caribou police said a seat belt probably saved an Aroostook County man’s life early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Guimond, 21, of Connor Township, was heading north on Route 1 in Caribou around 4:40 a.m. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said Guimond's vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and off the roadway.

Caribou PD

Chief Gahagan said Guimond hit a utility pole where the truck stopped. Guimond received multiple injuries and was able to get out of the vehicle, crawl to the road and get help.

He was transported to Cary Medical Center for his injuries and was later taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center. The accident is still under investigation.

