WINTER HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police in Hancock County issued arrest warrants Friday for two men wanted in connection with a "brutal and senseless killing" of a family pet.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Nathan A. Burke, of Hancock, and 22-year-old Justin T. Chipman, of Steuben and Winter Harbor.

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell said Saturday that the case is still under investigation. Chief Mitchell said they received a call on August 26 that a man's home was broken into, his Hummer was stolen, taken off-roading, and returned damaged, and that the family's dog, a pug named Franky, was missing.

Mitchell said the pug's body washed up on a shore of a private landowner on Thursday, found wrapped in plastic bags. Mitchell said the dog's body is at a lab for necropsy.

"We will not tire. We will not stop until justice has been served," said Chief Mitchell. "A dog's love is unconditional. Dogs are family members."

Chief Mitchell could not release many details due to the investigation, but said that one of the suspects, Nathan Burke, previously worked for the dog's owner, Phil Torrey.

"It is hugely important to Mr. Torrey, his family, and our community," said Chief Mitchell.

This story will be updated.

