LEE, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man from Lincoln who they say walked away from a car crash in Lee and has not been seen since.

Police say Brett Doane, 25, crashed at 2717 Lee Road in Lee on Monday, November 4, around 2 a.m.

Police determined that Doane was not wearing his seatbelt and may have been injured in the accident. A Lee resident who lives near where the crash site spent 45 minutes with Doane before the 25-year-old walked away.

Doane's family have not heard from him.

The witness told police Doane was not bleeding but mentioned his leg was hurt.

A neighbor walked outside and called police around 3 a.m. and Doane left walking west on Route 6 towards Lincoln.

Maine State Police

Doane was last seen in the area of the Dam Road in Lee carrying two backpacks. He was wearing brown hiking boots, tan or grey Dickie’s style pants, a grey long sleeve shirt, and a canvas Carhartt style vest over his shirt. Doane is 6’00 tall and approximately 150lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Doane may have been picked up.

Anyone with information on Doane’s whereabouts is asked to call Troop E Barracks for Trooper Andrew Peirson at 207-973-3700.