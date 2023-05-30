Missing Portland woman last seen May 26

Amanda Fielder, 32, was reportedly last seen Friday, May 26 at the 7-Eleven store on Washington Avenue in Portland, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing Portland woman last seen Friday.

Amanda Fielder, 32, was reportedly last seen Friday, May 26 at the 7-Eleven store on Washington Avenue in Portland, the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Fielder was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, baseball hat, high-top sneakers, and leggings with shorts over them.

Investigators with the police department ask anyone who may have information about Fielder's whereabouts to contact them at 207-874-8575.