Missing Portland woman last seen May 26

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing Portland woman last seen Friday.
Amanda Fielder, 32, was reportedly last seen Friday, May 26 at the 7-Eleven store on Washington Avenue in Portland, the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said Fielder was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, baseball hat, high-top sneakers, and leggings with shorts over them.
Investigators with the police department ask anyone who may have information about Fielder's whereabouts to contact them at 207-874-8575.
