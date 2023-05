Sophia Glass, 14, was last seen and heard from when she left her Ellsworth home around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing teen in Ellsworth.

Sophia Glass, 14, was last seen and heard from when she left her Ellsworth home around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Ellsworth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police ask anyone who sees or hears from Glass, or anyone who may have information about her location, to contact them at 207-667-2168.