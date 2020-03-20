MAINE, USA — The Kennebunkport and Saco Police Departments are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Craig Giefer, 43, of Cape Porpoise.

Giefer was reported missing to the Kennebunkport Police Department on March 18 and was last seen on Monday, March 16.

Giefer’s vehicle was located unoccupied in Saco, at the entrance of the Saco Heath Preserve on Buxton Road. A search of the area was conducted Thursday by the Saco Police Department, with the assistance of Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service, Saco Fire Department and Kennebunkport Police Department. Giefer was not located during the search.

Giefer is described as about 5’8” and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any knowledge of Mr. Giefer’s whereabouts, contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at 967-2454 or the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

RELATED: UPDATE: Body of Kennebunk man missing since Sunday found

RELATED: Maine State Police: Woman with serious medical/mental health conditions missing for 8 years

RELATED: Veazie man last seen New Year's Day still missing after two months

RELATED: Missing Houlton man found safe