Police searching for missing Buckfield teen

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Police are searching for a Buckfield teen who has been missing from a friend's home since July 16.
Hannah Thomas, 14, has previously been located by family and friends in the Lewiston-Auburn area after running away several times, according to a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas is an at-risk juvenile, the sheriff's office said.
She is reportedly 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff's office said.
Those with information regarding Thomas' whereabouts are asked to call local police or the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 207-743-9554.