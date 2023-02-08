Police searching for missing Buckfield teen

The teenager has been missing since July 16.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Police are searching for a Buckfield teen who has been missing from a friend's home since July 16.

Hannah Thomas, 14, has previously been located by family and friends in the Lewiston-Auburn area after running away several times, according to a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas is an at-risk juvenile, the sheriff's office said.

She is reportedly 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff's office said.

Those with information regarding Thomas' whereabouts are asked to call local police or the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 207-743-9554.