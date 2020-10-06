BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department is attempting to locate 40-year-old David Nunes, who was last seen on Ridlon Road in Berwick on Tuesday, June 2.

According to police, Nunes told a friend he was going for a walk around Hatfield’s Pond at about 3:15 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

He is described as 5’10” and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nunes' whereabouts is asked to contact police at (207) 698-1136.

