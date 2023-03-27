Police searching for missing 84-year-old Litchfield man

The 84-year-old man was last heard from on Sunday during a phone call with a family member.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old Litchfield man Monday evening after he was last heard from on Sunday during a phone call with a family member.

Leland Hopkins was reported missing after a family member noticed both Hopkins and his vehicle were not at his Hallowell Road residence on Monday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hopkins reportedly does not normally leave his home.

Police said it is currently unknown what Hopkins is wearing or where he may be going. He reportedly suffers from memory issues and cognitive difficulties.

Leland is reportedly a white male, measuring 5 feet 11 inches tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he is driving a Silver Chevy Cruze, with Maine license plate 8082SM.

If you have information regarding Leland's location, police ask you to call 911 or 207-624-7076.