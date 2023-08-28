x
Police searching for missing 41-year-old Saco woman

The woman was last seen on Aug. 19 in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.
Credit: Saco Police Department

SACO, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Saco woman last seen in New Hampshire more than a week ago. 

Andrea Ouellette, 41, was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire on Aug. 19, with plans to return to Saco on Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Saco Police Department.

Police said Ouellette's vehicle was located with her keys inside in an overflow parking lot at the airport in Manchester on Aug. 21. 

She was reportedly last seen "wearing a blue dress, is 5’7, 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes," police said. 

Those with information regarding Ouellette's whereabouts are asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535. 

