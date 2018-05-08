YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) ---

York police are looking for a man they said is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Investigators said they found Corey Paradise inside a building on Saturday, but he resisted arrest.

Officers said they deployed their Taser, but he was able to jump out of an apartment window before running into the heavily wooded section behind the Long Sands Plaza.

Due to very heavy rain and thunderstorm police said they could not find him.

Paradise is described as a white male, 5'11", 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Paradise may be in the Sanford area Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Police Department at (207) 363-4444.

