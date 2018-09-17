MASARDIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Police are searching for a driver they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Masardis on Sunday.

According to Maine State Police, Murray Gorham was parked on the shoulder of the road on Route 11 when a pickup truck slammed into his car from the back.

Officials said the pickup then crossed the center line, into the path of oncoming traffic nearly hitting another vehicle before taking off.

Neither Murray nor his passenger was injured in the crash.

Police are asking the public to look out for a red GMC or Chevrolet pickup, later model (2000-2014).

The vehicle would have sustained major damage to the right front. Police believe the truck is in the Oxbow, Masardis, Ashland area.

If anyone has any information please call Tr. Ryan Kilcollins at (207) 532-5400. Callers can remain anonymous.

