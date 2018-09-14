CHARLESTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- State and local police are looking for a man who escaped Thursday night from Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon posted the following on his department's Facebook page:

"Urgent public safety notice.

"There has been an escape from Mountain View Correctional Facility. The subject escaped this evening.

"His name is Arnold Freeman Nash. The subject was originally incarcerated for robbery and murder from Hancock County.

"The subject is described as 5'06", 160 lb, blue eyes, sandy hair, age 65. The subject was last seen wearing blue jeans a white T-shirt light blue shirt.

"DO NOT APPROACH. CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. Chief Reardon"

This story will be updated when the information becomes available.

