WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 16-year-old has not been seen since Monday, Aug. 20 and police are asking for help finding her.

Westbrook police say Bridget Kelly was last seen wearing blue jeans and a burgundy zip up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Kelly should contact the Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-0644.

No other information is being released at this time.

