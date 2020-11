Police say Jorja Brecht was last seen on Bennett Drive near Dunkin Donuts around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

CARIBOU, Maine — The Caribou Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jorja Brecht.

Jorja was reported to be wearing a maroon jacket and a black L.L. Bean backpack.